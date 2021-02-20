Router Protocol (ROUTE) Market Capitalization Tops $3.88 Million

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. During the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One Router Protocol coin can now be purchased for $3.16 or 0.00005636 BTC on major exchanges. Router Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.88 million and $344,980.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Router Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $295.70 or 0.00528095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00067800 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00087986 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00070255 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00081211 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $232.85 or 0.00415852 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00028508 BTC.

Router Protocol Profile

Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,229,105 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

Router Protocol Coin Trading

Router Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Router Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Router Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Router Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Router Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Router Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.