Rope ($ROPE) Trading 196.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. One Rope token can now be purchased for about $68.60 or 0.00122609 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Rope has traded 196.2% higher against the dollar. Rope has a total market cap of $1.92 million and $83,393.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rope alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.31 or 0.00533178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00067488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00087754 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00070396 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00081881 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $235.69 or 0.00421250 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00029278 BTC.

About Rope

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Rope is rope.lol

Buying and Selling Rope

Rope can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rope should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rope using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rope and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.