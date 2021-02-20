ROOBEE (ROOBEE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.69 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 51.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ROOBEE has a market cap of $14.20 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00011719 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $375.42 or 0.00657143 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000044 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000613 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,454,455,196 coins. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

ROOBEE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

