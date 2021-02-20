Ronald G. Smith Sells 56,147 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Stock

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,863.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of RF opened at $20.37 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $20.47. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 368,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Regions Financial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 348,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,178,000 after buying an additional 42,552 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Regions Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 96,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Regions Financial by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 31,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 8,757 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

