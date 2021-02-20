Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Increased to $500.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ROKU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Roku in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Roku from $410.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Roku has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $371.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $467.31 on Friday. Roku has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $486.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $414.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of -556.32 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Roku will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 11,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.94, for a total value of $3,233,366.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,061,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 838,954 shares of company stock valued at $299,644,280. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Roku by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Roku by 375.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter worth $495,000. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Roku by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Roku by 467.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

