Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Raised to B at TheStreet

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ROG has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Rogers from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $185.98 on Thursday. Rogers has a 52-week low of $75.72 and a 52-week high of $192.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 599.95 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.05 and a 200-day moving average of $136.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Rogers had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rogers news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $498,027.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,620,581.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $1,037,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,509,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,406 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,335 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,255,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $505,620,000 after acquiring an additional 202,392 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 817,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $126,956,000 after acquiring an additional 39,213 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 427,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 351,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,427,000 after acquiring an additional 29,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

