Robert S. Howe Sells 11,206 Shares of Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Stock

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) CFO Robert S. Howe sold 11,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $13,335.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at $254,414.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CFMS traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,360,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,876,272. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80. The company has a market cap of $102.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.90. Conformis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.49.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFMS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Conformis in a report on Sunday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conformis by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,882,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 668,880 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Conformis by 126.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 403,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 225,364 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Conformis in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Conformis by 5,781.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 135,231 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Conformis during the third quarter valued at $74,000. 30.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

