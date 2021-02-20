RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RLJ. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,991,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,322,000 after buying an additional 1,619,252 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,712,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,383,000 after acquiring an additional 75,519 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 19.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,394,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,735,000 after acquiring an additional 390,424 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,387,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,782,000 after purchasing an additional 354,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,975,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,112,000 after purchasing an additional 68,038 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.40. 1,043,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,239. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $16.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.16.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

