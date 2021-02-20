Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Trading Down 15.9%

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) fell 15.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $58.77 and last traded at $65.54. 1,878,529 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 32,827,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.90.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RIOT. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Riot Blockchain from $7.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.88 and a beta of 4.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.01.

In related news, Director Jason Les sold 68,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $505,530.00. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIOT. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Riot Blockchain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Riot Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

