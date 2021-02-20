Rio Tinto Group (RIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.93 per share by the mining company on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

Rio Tinto Group has raised its dividend by 63.1% over the last three years.

Shares of RIO opened at $89.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $90.52. The company has a market cap of $112.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Several brokerages have commented on RIO. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Liberum Capital downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

