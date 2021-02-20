Rio Tinto Group (RIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.93 per share by the mining company on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.
Rio Tinto Group has raised its dividend by 63.1% over the last three years.
Shares of RIO opened at $89.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $90.52. The company has a market cap of $112.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.67.
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.
