RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Raised to $535.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $360.00 to $535.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RNG has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RingCentral from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $449.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $431.17.

RNG stock opened at $427.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $134.85 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $393.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.94. The firm has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.47 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. As a group, analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.99, for a total transaction of $2,225,077.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,060,409.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Thygesen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.22, for a total transaction of $1,691,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,639.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,111 shares of company stock valued at $59,057,361 over the last three months. 11.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

