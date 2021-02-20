RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Raised to $484.00 at Piper Sandler

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $451.00 to $484.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RingCentral from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $449.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $431.17.

RingCentral stock opened at $427.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $393.58 and a 200 day moving average of $321.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.47 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $134.85 and a 12-month high of $449.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. On average, analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.99, for a total value of $2,225,077.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,006 shares in the company, valued at $61,060,409.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allan C. Thygesen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.22, for a total value of $1,691,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,639.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,111 shares of company stock worth $59,057,361 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in RingCentral by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

