Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Daniel B. Winslow Sells 10,000 Shares

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $82,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,570.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ RMNI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.36. 197,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,209. The stock has a market cap of $637.36 million, a P/E ratio of -32.13, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $8.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.81.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Rimini Street currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.
Rimini Street Company Profile
Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.
