Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Daniel B. Winslow Sells 10,000 Shares

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $82,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,570.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ RMNI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.36. 197,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,209. The stock has a market cap of $637.36 million, a P/E ratio of -32.13, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $8.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.81.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Rimini Street currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in Rimini Street by 98.4% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,954,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 969,423 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. lifted its position in Rimini Street by 21.0% in the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,898,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 329,086 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rimini Street by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,247,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 68,155 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Rimini Street by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 836,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 166,160 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rimini Street by 109.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 444,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 232,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

