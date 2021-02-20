Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 94.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RYTM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.29.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $27.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.57. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $43.26.

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 30,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $1,002,114.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 168.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.