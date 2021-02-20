Reviewing (WGRP) (OTCMKTS:WGRP) and U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS)

(WGRP) (OTCMKTS:WGRP) and U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.9% of U.S. Well Services shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of (WGRP) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of U.S. Well Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for (WGRP) and U.S. Well Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score (WGRP) 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Well Services 0 2 0 0 2.00

U.S. Well Services has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential downside of 55.36%. Given U.S. Well Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe U.S. Well Services is more favorable than (WGRP).

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares (WGRP) and U.S. Well Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio (WGRP) $849.98 million 0.04 -$108.09 million N/A N/A U.S. Well Services $514.76 million 0.32 -$93.91 million ($1.72) -1.30

U.S. Well Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than (WGRP).

Profitability

This table compares (WGRP) and U.S. Well Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets (WGRP) N/A N/A N/A U.S. Well Services -83.03% -154.88% -21.32%

Summary

U.S. Well Services beats (WGRP) on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

(WGRP) Company Profile

Willbros Group, Inc. is an independent contractor serving the oil, gasand power industries, providing construction, engineering and specialty services to industry and government entities worldwide. They place particular emphasis on projects in developing countries where they believe their experience gives them a competitive advantage.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc. operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

