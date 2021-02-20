Reviewing Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) and United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) and Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Bankshares and Orrstown Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bankshares $913.05 million 5.16 $260.10 million $2.55 14.25 Orrstown Financial Services $121.54 million 1.72 $16.92 million $1.84 10.15

United Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Orrstown Financial Services. Orrstown Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.3% of United Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of United Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for United Bankshares and Orrstown Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bankshares 0 4 2 0 2.33 Orrstown Financial Services 0 1 1 0 2.50

United Bankshares currently has a consensus price target of $31.25, indicating a potential downside of 14.01%. Orrstown Financial Services has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential downside of 27.73%. Given United Bankshares’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe United Bankshares is more favorable than Orrstown Financial Services.

Dividends

United Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Orrstown Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. United Bankshares pays out 54.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orrstown Financial Services pays out 39.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Bankshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Orrstown Financial Services has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Orrstown Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

United Bankshares has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orrstown Financial Services has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares United Bankshares and Orrstown Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bankshares 24.26% 6.85% 1.13% Orrstown Financial Services 16.46% 10.19% 0.88%

Summary

United Bankshares beats Orrstown Financial Services on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts. It also offers personal, commercial, floor plan, and student loans; construction and real estate loans; and consumer loans, including credit card and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, and other banking products and services; investment, security, and trust services; services to correspondent banks, including check clearing, safekeeping, and buying and selling federal funds; automated teller machine services; and Internet and telephone banking services. Further, it offers community banking services, such as asset management, real property title insurance, financial planning, mortgage banking, and brokerage services. The company operates 138 full-service offices, which consists of 51 offices in West Virginia; 82 offices in the Shenandoah Valley region of Virginia and the Northern Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. metropolitan areas; 4 offices in southwestern Pennsylvania; and 1 office in southeastern Ohio. United Bankshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans. In addition, the company provides renders services as trustee, executor, administrator, guardian, managing agent, custodian, and investment advisor, as well as provides other fiduciary services under the Orrstown Financial Advisors and Wheatland name; and offers retail brokerage services through a third-party broker/dealer arrangement. Further, it offers investment advisory services through an office in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. As of April 21, 2020, it had offices in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Perry, and York counties, Pennsylvania; and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, and Washington counties, Maryland, as well as Baltimore City, Maryland. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.

