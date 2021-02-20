Reviewing CIB Marine Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CIBH) & Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)

CIB Marine Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CIBH) and Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CIB Marine Bancshares and Capstar Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIB Marine Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Capstar Financial 16.15% 7.89% 0.96%

32.1% of Capstar Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Capstar Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CIB Marine Bancshares and Capstar Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIB Marine Bancshares $38.10 million 0.64 N/A N/A N/A Capstar Financial $115.82 million 3.01 $22.42 million $1.31 12.15

Capstar Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CIB Marine Bancshares.

Risk & Volatility

CIB Marine Bancshares has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstar Financial has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CIB Marine Bancshares and Capstar Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIB Marine Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Capstar Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

Capstar Financial has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.01%. Given Capstar Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Capstar Financial is more favorable than CIB Marine Bancshares.

Summary

Capstar Financial beats CIB Marine Bancshares on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CIB Marine Bancshares

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CIBM Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers a range of loan products, such as commercial, commercial real estate, commercial and residential construction, government guaranteed, one-to-four family residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and standby letters of credit. In addition, the company provides trust services, including cash management; repurchase agreements; and mortgage banking services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated eleven banking branches and five mortgage lending offices in Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Central Illinois Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. in August 1999. CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products. The company also provides commercial and consumer real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, consumer, and other loans. In addition, it offers private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of business clients and other high net worth individuals; and correspondent banking services to community banks. Further, the company provides telephone and online banking, direct deposit, mobile banking, safe deposit boxes, remote deposit, and cash management services for individuals, and small and medium sized businesses. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

