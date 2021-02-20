Reviewing Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) & Navigator (NYSE:NVGS)

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) and Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.1% of Atlas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of Navigator shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Atlas and Navigator, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas 0 3 3 0 2.50 Navigator 0 0 1 0 3.00

Atlas presently has a consensus price target of $11.42, suggesting a potential downside of 14.86%. Navigator has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.99%. Given Navigator’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Navigator is more favorable than Atlas.

Volatility and Risk

Atlas has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navigator has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlas and Navigator’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas $1.13 billion 2.92 $439.10 million $0.78 17.19 Navigator $301.39 million 1.90 -$16.71 million ($0.28) -36.50

Atlas has higher revenue and earnings than Navigator. Navigator is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas and Navigator’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas 21.49% 9.14% 3.64% Navigator -2.12% 0.20% 0.10%

Summary

Atlas beats Navigator on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships. It also provides fast-track mobile turbine power to various industries. In addition, the company plans, finances, constructs, and commissions permanent power plants. Further, it provides customized turnkey solutions comprising plant design, fast-track installation, balance of plant, and decommissioning. Atlas Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

