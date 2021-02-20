REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.82% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services. Its operating segment includes Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. Fire & Emergency segment provides ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal transit buses. Commercial segment provides industrial and commercial services through terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers. Recreation segment provides consumer leisure through recreational vehicles and luxury buses. REV Group, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI. “

Get REV Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on REVG. Jefferies Financial Group cut REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

REVG opened at $12.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $784.92 million, a PE ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. REV Group has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $12.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.91.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.98 million. REV Group had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. REV Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that REV Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other REV Group news, insider Christopher M. Daniels acquired 5,500 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $49,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 132,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,649.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny acquired 10,000 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in REV Group by 306.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in REV Group by 321.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the third quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REV Group (REVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.