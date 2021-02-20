Reunion Gold Co. (RGD.V) (CVE:RGD) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.10

Shares of Reunion Gold Co. (RGD.V) (CVE:RGD) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.10 and traded as low as C$0.10. Reunion Gold Co. (RGD.V) shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 195,900 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.25 million and a PE ratio of -4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10.

Reunion Gold Co. (RGD.V) (CVE:RGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. The Company has an option to acquire an interest in the Dorlin, Boulanger, and Haute Mana gold projects in French Guiana; and in the Waiamu, Aremu North, Oko West, and Kartuni gold projects in Guyana.

