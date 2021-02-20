Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Trading Down 8.2%

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) shares were down 8.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.76 and last traded at $17.93. Approximately 984,168 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,749,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.54.

The stock has a market capitalization of $575.50 million, a P/E ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.33.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 46.02%. The company had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $475,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Retractable Technologies by 38.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 957,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 267,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, THB Asset Management acquired a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,139,000. 17.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, autodisable, and allergy antigen syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; blood collection sets; and Patient Safe safety medical products, including syringes and Luer caps.

