Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 4,735 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,735 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,293,455,000 after acquiring an additional 328,678 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $773,397,000 after acquiring an additional 93,672 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,643,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,613,000 after acquiring an additional 214,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Chevron by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,616,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,839,000 after acquiring an additional 304,543 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $95.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $111.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

