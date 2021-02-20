Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 7,104 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XML Financial LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 18,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 12,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 202,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

BAC stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $298.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

