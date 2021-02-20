Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 108.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,584,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $90.99 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $83.21 and a 52-week high of $94.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.02.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

