Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $2.22 Million Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROKU. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Steve Louden sold 77,542 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.44, for a total value of $24,072,138.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,543 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,048.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total transaction of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,454,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 838,954 shares of company stock valued at $299,644,280 in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROKU opened at $467.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -556.32 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $486.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $414.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.13.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Roku from $275.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.74.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

