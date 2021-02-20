Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 317 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

NYSE CVS opened at $70.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.32 and a 200 day moving average of $66.13.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

