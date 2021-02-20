Research Analysts Set Expectations for Energizer Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) – Truist Securiti cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Energizer in a report released on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Energizer’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The firm had revenue of $846.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ENR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Energizer stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. Energizer has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $53.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Energizer in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Energizer by 3.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Energizer by 19,758.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 13,436 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Energizer by 33.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 316,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after buying an additional 78,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Energizer during the third quarter worth about $347,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback 7,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

