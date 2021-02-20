Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Immunovant, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Immunovant in a report released on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.28) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.07). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Immunovant’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.32) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.07).

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Immunovant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.01. Immunovant has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $53.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of -14.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Immunovant in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunovant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Immunovant during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.