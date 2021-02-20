Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Forrester Research, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FORR)

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Forrester Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Forrester Research’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Forrester Research stock opened at $42.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $808.81 million, a PE ratio of 64.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99. Forrester Research has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $46.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.21.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.75%.

In other news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $38,280.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,564.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Galford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $341,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,468. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,429 shares of company stock worth $878,826 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 437,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,335,000 after acquiring an additional 14,805 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Forrester Research during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

