Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Cut to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $96.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $103.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RSG. Jefferies Financial Group raised Republic Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Republic Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.08.

NYSE RSG opened at $90.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.86. Republic Services has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Republic Services declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $407,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,160,000 after acquiring an additional 118,346 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,077,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,753,000 after acquiring an additional 31,775 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter worth $1,867,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 5.4% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 56,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

