Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) (LON:RTO) Earns Sell Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their sell rating on shares of Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) (LON:RTO) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.82) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 494.50 ($6.46).

Get Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) alerts:

RTO opened at GBX 498.50 ($6.51) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. Rentokil Initial plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 247.70 ($3.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 578.60 ($7.56). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 520.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 527.07. The stock has a market cap of £9.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.