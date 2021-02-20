Renold (LON:RNO) Shares Gap Up to $14.50

Renold plc (LON:RNO) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50 ($0.19), but opened at GBX 15.10 ($0.20). Renold shares last traded at GBX 15.62 ($0.20), with a volume of 4,440,142 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 13.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.05 million and a P/E ratio of 11.11.

About Renold (LON:RNO)

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Americas, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

