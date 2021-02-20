RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 409,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,874,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after buying an additional 10,398 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $158.55 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.27 and a twelve month high of $201.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RNR. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.50.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

