Renaissance Capital Initiates Coverage on Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF)

Analysts at Renaissance Capital assumed coverage on shares of Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of Genel Energy stock opened at $2.24 on Thursday. Genel Energy has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.79.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil Producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi oil and gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

