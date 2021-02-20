RELX PLC (REL.L)’s (REL) Buy Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a GBX 2,407 ($31.45) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,070 ($27.04) price objective on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,816 ($23.73) price objective on RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,026 ($26.47) price objective on RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,785 ($23.32) target price on RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,075 ($27.11) target price on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,973.78 ($25.79).

Shares of LON REL opened at GBX 1,760.50 ($23.00) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.02 billion and a PE ratio of 27.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,840.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,757.60. RELX PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,106 ($27.52).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 33.40 ($0.44) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from RELX PLC (REL.L)’s previous dividend of $13.60. RELX PLC (REL.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

RELX PLC (REL.L) Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

