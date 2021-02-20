Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.67.

RS opened at $131.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.98. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $70.57 and a 1-year high of $135.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

In related news, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 2,275 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $272,294.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,519.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 9,625 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,167,127.50. Insiders have sold 21,180 shares of company stock worth $2,549,960 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $1,203,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

