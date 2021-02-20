Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Cut to $656.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $696.00 to $656.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on REGN. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. FIX raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $616.57.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of REGN opened at $470.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $503.42 and its 200 day moving average is $544.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $386.83 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.50 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total transaction of $52,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $12,356,715.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.