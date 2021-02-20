Reef Market Capitalization Tops $110.99 Million (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Reef has a total market capitalization of $110.99 million and $208.66 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Reef has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0367 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Reef alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00062095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $454.45 or 0.00808413 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00038334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00057478 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,785.17 or 0.04954510 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00042198 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00018153 BTC.

About Reef

Reef (REEF) is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 3,965,900,953 coins and its circulating supply is 3,026,721,973 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

Reef Coin Trading

Reef can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.