Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Receives $10.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.36.

RWT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 19.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 35,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Redwood Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 169,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Redwood Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $17.90.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.