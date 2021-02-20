Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Earns Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of RDEIY stock opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th.

About Red Eléctrica Corporación

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,372 kilometers; and has 93,735 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

