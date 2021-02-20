Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Shares Up 7.3%

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)’s stock price shot up 7.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.56. 438,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 777,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REPH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $107.82 million, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, major shareholder Scp Vitalife Partners (Israel) sold 18,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $59,691.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 701,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,223.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Recro Pharma by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,353,018 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 35,558 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Recro Pharma by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 567,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 523,624 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Recro Pharma by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 400,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 106,094 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Recro Pharma by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 233,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 136,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Recro Pharma by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. 56.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recro Pharma, Inc a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products to pharmaceutical market in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

