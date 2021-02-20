Rebased (REB2) Achieves Market Cap of $154,409.72

Rebased (CURRENCY:REB2) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Rebased token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00001799 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rebased has a market cap of $154,409.72 and $308.00 worth of Rebased was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rebased has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $273.05 or 0.00479790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00071549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00081861 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00068817 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00077211 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.82 or 0.00409104 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00026483 BTC.

Rebased’s total supply is 259,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,776 tokens. The official website for Rebased is rebased.fi

Rebased can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rebased directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rebased should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rebased using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

