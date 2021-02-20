RBG Holdings plc (RBGP.L) (LON:RBGP) Shares Up 1.2%

RBG Holdings plc (RBGP.L) (LON:RBGP)’s share price shot up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 85.40 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 85 ($1.11). 204,781 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 449,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84 ($1.10).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £73.61 million and a P/E ratio of 15.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 69.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 65.98.

Get RBG Holdings plc (RBGP.L) alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from RBG Holdings plc (RBGP.L)’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 4.11%. RBG Holdings plc (RBGP.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.54%.

RBG Holdings plc provides commercial legal and professional services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Employment, Corporate, and Dispute Resolution segments. The company offers legal advice in respect of construction, planning, real estate, and residential property development services; employment and pension services; corporate, private client, and taxation services; and commercial dispute resolution.

Further Reading: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for RBG Holdings plc (RBGP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBG Holdings plc (RBGP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.