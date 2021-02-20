Raymond James Boosts Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) Price Target to C$115.00

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target raised by Raymond James to C$115.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) to C$122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) to C$85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) to C$103.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$113.57.

Shares of AEM stock opened at C$75.47 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of C$43.25 and a 12 month high of C$117.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$89.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$97.89. The company has a market cap of C$18.36 billion and a PE ratio of 35.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) news, Director Sean Boyd sold 90,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.74, for a total transaction of C$8,076,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,078,851.70. Also, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 6,071 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.29, for a total value of C$548,150.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,404,450.28. Insiders have sold 118,279 shares of company stock worth $10,592,311 in the last quarter.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

