Raymond James Analysts Give Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) a $65.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NTR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Nutrien from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.73.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $56.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.64 and a 200 day moving average of $44.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $57.73.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.3% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,822,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,290,000 after buying an additional 317,175 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Nutrien by 9.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,349,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,546,000 after purchasing an additional 800,767 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 4.2% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,752,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,091,000 after purchasing an additional 349,738 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Nutrien by 20.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,325,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Nutrien by 1,067.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933,473 shares during the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.