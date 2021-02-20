Ray O’Toole Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) Stock

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) insider Ray O’Toole bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £2,580 ($3,370.79).

Ray O’Toole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, Ray O’Toole bought 3,000 shares of Stagecoach Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £2,250 ($2,939.64).

On Friday, December 18th, Ray O’Toole bought 3,000 shares of Stagecoach Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £2,310 ($3,018.03).

LON:SGC opened at GBX 84.70 ($1.11) on Friday. Stagecoach Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 32.28 ($0.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 142.90 ($1.87). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 77.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.83. The firm has a market cap of £466.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.37.

Separately, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stagecoach Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 74.50 ($0.97).

About Stagecoach Group

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

