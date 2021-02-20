Rate3 Price Reaches $0.0009 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Rate3 token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $766,019.60 and $294,387.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rate3 has traded down 11.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00061536 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.52 or 0.00791418 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00038141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00056248 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00041959 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00018224 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,609.17 or 0.04676878 BTC.

About Rate3

RTE is a token. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

