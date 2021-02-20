Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.81) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.10) and the highest is ($0.64). Ralph Lauren reported earnings of ($0.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $7.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share.

RL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.78.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,232,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 29,023 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $3,337,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,152,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,419 shares of company stock valued at $13,961,607 over the last ninety days. 35.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 817.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RL stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.46. 854,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,225. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -90.77, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $121.90.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

