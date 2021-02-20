Raise (RAISE) Price Tops $0.0046 on Top Exchanges

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 58.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Raise coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Raise has traded up 76.4% against the US dollar. Raise has a total market capitalization of $68,015.89 and $1,382.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raise alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00062927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.67 or 0.00840595 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00039147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00057224 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00043075 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00018382 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,749.94 or 0.04819114 BTC.

Raise Profile

RAISE is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . Raise’s official website is herotoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

Raise can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.