Railway Pension Investments Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd reduced its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 11,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank OH lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 5.0% during the third quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHI. JMP Securities increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

NYSE DHI opened at $79.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.11. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $84.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $34,817.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,817.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,546 shares of company stock worth $2,338,794 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

